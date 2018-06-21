Tips for summer soccer training

Do you feel you’re not getting enough training during the summer break and don’t know what to do? Here are some tips:

CARDIO. Run every day. Set goals and continue to challenge yourself. You can start with a slow jog over a long distance and adjust your speed to a sprint over a shorter distance.

JUMPING ROPE increases your cardio and also helps develop quicker footwork.

FAST FOOTWORK Develop good footwork by running through a ladder, doing different patterns in the ladder each time you run through. The ladder will help you increase your speed and your cardio.

TOE TOUCHES. For toe touches, you place the ball in front of you and put the toes of one foot on top of the ball. Then in one motion, switch and touch the ball with the toes of the other foot. Set a goal of a number you will try to get up to. Try to beat it every day.

BALL TOUCH. There are also some skills that you can work on by yourself such as doing a pullback. In order to do this, you place your dominant foot on top of the ball and pull the ball back while opening your hips to receive. After you know how to do a pullback easily, you can work on beating a person by doing two pullbacks in a row and you will lose your defender.

If you do this over the summer, you will become a better player and be able to react in all situations. You will be able to anticipate where the ball will go. You can train for this by working with a partner or by yourself.

You can also practice passing by yourself by using a wall or the outside of a building. To do this, step with your nondominant foot right next to the ball, while pointing your dominant foot in the direction you want the ball to go. You step through and kick the ball with power. Switch feet to make both equally strong. Repetition makes things better and helps you do things automatically.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook