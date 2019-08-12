What I love about playing soccer on a travel team

For the past four years I have played on a soccer team, and the experience overall has been really fun and exciting and, of course, competitive. On my team we would often travel around and go out of state to face off against lots of teams in various games and tournaments.

For instance, we would participate in local cups in town and different showcases out of state. Playing on soccer teams has always been a great way to come into contact with many kids, make new friends and basically keep myself busy doing something I love.

There are many teams that dedicate themselves to training elite players to be able to place them or grant them access to an even higher level of soccer or a later chapter in their lives like college or even professional soccer. I truly believe this sport and the idea of joining teams should really be emphasized and advocated even more than it is now because travel soccer is an incredibly fun, competitive and exciting thing to do and in some cases beneficial to those who can stand out in the future.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School