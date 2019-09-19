TODAY'S PAPER
Collecting pins and softball memories

Kidsday reporter Emma Priest from Wantagh with her softball pin collection. Photo Credit: Priest family

By Emma Priest Kidsday Reporter
New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut. Nightmares, Hurricanes, Wildcats and here we are, the New York Bluefire and Bulldogs.

These are all girls’ travel softball teams, and I have collected pins from them. Girls come from all over the country to compete in national tournaments. I have been to Nationals twice. The first time I went was with the Ozone Howard Bulldogs. The second was when I played with the New York Bluefire. The tournament determines the best team in the Northeast.

I have big pins, small pins and moving pins. I have more than 20 pins in all. The best thing about my pins is that they all bring back good memories. The Nightmares pin reminds me of a day at the tournament that they beat us 14-0. A couple of days later, we beat them, the undefeated Nightmares. We became famous for our win.

Maybe I will have a chance to go back and trade more pins as I continue competing in softball tournaments.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

