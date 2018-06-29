I was able to test out the Solar Power Phone Charger (EverythingTechGear.com; $39.99). It is a portable charger, and it is great because it fits many devices.

After an initial charge through a computer or outlet, all you have to do is keep it in a place anywhere with exposure to the direct sun. When I used it, I hooked it up to an iPhone and got about three charges out of it. Then the charger had to be charged again. One thing I like about it is that if you aren’t near an outlet, this makes it a lot easier to charge anyway. It even has two spots on it so you can charge two things at once. I have two older brothers, and their phone batteries are always low. This could help.

One thing I didn’t like was that you can’t charge your electronic device while playing on it and get a full charge. Playing on it while charging slows down the charging, and it may only go up one or two percent. A cool thing I noticed was that if you hit the home button twice on the charger, a flashlight turns on. The charger comes with a USB cable, hanger with compass, and the solar power bank. I would recommend this portable charger.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School