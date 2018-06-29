TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
82° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Solar Power Phone Charger to the rescue

Kidsday reporter Evan Koutsogiannis with his phone and

Kidsday reporter Evan Koutsogiannis with his phone and the Solar Power Phone Charger. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Evan Koutsogiannis Kidsday Reporter
Print

I was able to test out the Solar Power Phone Charger (EverythingTechGear.com; $39.99). It is a portable charger, and it is great because it fits many devices.

After an initial charge through a computer or outlet, all you have to do is keep it in a place anywhere with exposure to the direct sun. When I used it, I hooked it up to an iPhone and got about three charges out of it. Then the charger had to be charged again. One thing I like about it is that if you aren’t near an outlet, this makes it a lot easier to charge anyway. It even has two spots on it so you can charge two things at once. I have two older brothers, and their phone batteries are always low. This could help.

One thing I didn’t like was that you can’t charge your electronic device while playing on it and get a full charge. Playing on it while charging slows down the charging, and it may only go up one or two percent. A cool thing I noticed was that if you hit the home button twice on the charger, a flashlight turns on. The charger comes with a USB cable, hanger with compass, and the solar power bank. I would recommend this portable charger.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

By Evan Koutsogiannis Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids