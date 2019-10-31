TODAY'S PAPER
Our Souper Bowl helps win fight against hunger

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Caitlin Hanratty, East

By Patrick Alvarado Kidsday Reporter
At our school, we have events that kids can enroll in to help community members in need. One of those events is the Souper Bowl.

We do it around the same time as the Super Bowl football game. It is our version of a food drive.

The Student Council Club makes posters and hangs them around the school to let students know we are collecting cans of food. Also, we send letters to the parents to let them know as well. 

We have two different boxes. Each box has the name of a football team to encourage donations. Each can of food counts as one vote. The team with the most votes wins the Souper Bowl. During that week, they announce every day on the loudspeaker how many votes each team has. At the end of the week, the winner is announced and the contributions are sent to people in need. It makes us feel good to put a smile on their faces.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

