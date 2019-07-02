Have you ever wanted to explore the nature on the East End? Well, the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center is a place to learn how to become responsible caretakers of our environment.

SOFO, as the museum center is known, has lots of exhibits and programs to learn about the East End. It’s a nonprofit organization.

Some of the programs and exhibits offered at SOFO include the Shark Project, the Marine and Environmental Science Summer Program, and After School Nature Enrichment Bilingual Program. The summer program is a one-week adventure in the various marine habitats of the Hamptons. There is also a special exhibit called Panthera Wild Cats Exhibit. This exhibit is all about the 38 types of cats in the wild. It’s covered with photographs, panels and a video. This exhibit is open until December.

The gift shop has lots of books, soap rocks, toys, apparel, trail guides and maps related to nature.

Info: 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-537-9735, sofo.org; open seven days a week, free admission on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor