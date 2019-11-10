Spanish? Si! French? Oui!

Language is the most vital yet unappreciated subject around the world.

Language allows us to communicate with one another, write novels and articles and record information for future generations. We use language every day at school or at work, which is why it is so important to learn a second language.

Learning a second language can allow you to communicate with people who don't speak English. Learning another language also opens job opportunities. If you work at a popular tourist attraction, it would be useful to know a second language in case there are tourists who don’t.

Many people do not learn a second language, and if they do, it’s usually for school. Since using another language can be so important, we really shouldn’t cast this skill aside. Other uses include being able to read books written in a different language or being able to watch foreign movies without subtitles. While most people learn a second language on their own time, some grow up in a household where two languages are spoken. I have many friends who know both Spanish and English because their parents spoke both languages.

I seriously suggest that you learn a second (or even third) language, since the pros heavily outweigh the cons. You could be learn online on various websites, read a book or two or, if you are still in school, take classes.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale