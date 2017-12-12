I played with the Sunny Patch Spark Shark Toss and Catch (Melissa & Doug). This game has two shark nets with two balls. It is a catching game that can be played in pools or anywhere.

There are five ideas for playing with the shark nets. One example, according to the instructions: Toss the ball with one hand and catch it with your shark net. (The ball is intended to be tossed by hand).

I picked this toy for my brother Carlos. He liked it so much. He just kept asking me and asking me to play with him, which drove me nuts. I told him we might keep it, and he got excited. It was actually fun because it was a great way to work on his concentration.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5