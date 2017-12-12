TODAY'S PAPER
Spark Shark Toss and Catch: Young kids can build skills

Kidsday reporter Diego Monroy and his brother Carlos

Kidsday reporter Diego Monroy and his brother Carlos played with the Sunny Patch Spark Shark Toss and Catch set. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Diego Monroy Kidsday Reporter
I played with the Sunny Patch Spark Shark Toss and Catch (Melissa & Doug). This game has two shark nets with two balls. It is a catching game that can be played in pools or anywhere.

There are five ideas for playing with the shark nets. One example, according to the instructions: Toss the ball with one hand and catch it with your shark net. (The ball is intended to be tossed by hand).

I picked this toy for my brother Carlos. He liked it so much. He just kept asking me and asking me to play with him, which drove me nuts. I told him we might keep it, and he got excited. It was actually fun because it was a great way to work on his concentration.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

