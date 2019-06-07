Fun ways to connect with your family

How do you connect with your family? There are many ways you can do this.

Some examples are playing board games, going to a restaurant, taking a walk, going to the park or just talking to each other to find out how everyone’s day was.

It can sometimes be hard to always find something that everyone agrees on, so maybe you can put ideas in a hat and choose different ones each week. Some things I think are fun ways to connect with family are spending time at the beach in the summer and going on a family ski trip in the winter. Family vacations are always a great way to connect because you have fewer distractions.

Spending time with your family is a great way to reconnect after busy weeks of school and work. It is not always easy to take time out to sit with your family because of schoolwork, or your parents might have work to do, too. Kids also have after-school sports, dance and other activities that make it hard to have family time.

In my family, we try to do things together but do not always agree on activities. We like to have movie nights to reconnect after busy weeks.

It is worth it to take the time to be with your family, so make sure you make the time to connect with your family at least one time a week. Family is very important and should be a top priority.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville