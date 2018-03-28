The movie, “Ready Player One,” was a perfect blend of sci-fi, action, horror, comedy and romance. “It’s a must-see movie.” said Eva. It is directed by Steven Spielberg. In the movie, almost the entire society uses a virtual reality game called OASIS to escape from real life. “As a video game expert,” said Andrew, “I enjoyed the special effects and all the video game references throughout this movie, like Halo.”

After James Halliday (played by Mark Rylance), the brilliant inventor of the OASIS dies, he launches a challenge for people in the virtual world to win his fortune and control OASIS. The main character,Parzival, (also known as Wade Watts played by Tye Sheridan) enters the contest and is determined to meet the challenge and find the keys to unlock the digital Easter egg. “I was excited when Wade’s virtual avatar, Parzival, unlocks the first key and begins to solve the puzzle,” said Jack.

Wade and his virtual friends team up to beat the IOI, which is a corporation that also wants control of the OASIS. “I loved it when Wade’s virtual friend Art3mis/Samantha (Olivia Cooke) escapes the loyalty pod to try and stop Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn), the Head of IOI from taking of the OASIS.” said Eva. Elizabeth said, “Everyone loved that ‘Ready Player One’ had a lot of references to many other movies, games and books that are widely enjoyed by the audience because everyone in the theater was laughing and clapping. The last scene was filled with great suspense and action especially when Parzival was trying to finish the last challenge.”

Watching the preview of “Ready Player One” at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in Manhattan was awesome because the theater was jam packed with excited video game fans. We had a great night. It is rated PG-13 and opens Friday.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5).