Spirit’s Promise rescue is great for both horses and people

Kidsday reporter Gregory Berman with Sky at Spirit's Promise rescue program in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Berman family

By Gregory Berman Kidsday Reporter
Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation in Riverhead rescues horses and gives them a new purpose. Founded by Marisa Striano in 2010, it’s a place where abused, neglected or unwanted horses are given love, care and a routine to heal them by building trust.

The horses give back love and offer compassion and empathy. These beautiful qualities also help people who are grieving through therapy programs offered. There are 75 volunteers at Spirit’s Promise — the 17 large horses and eight mini horses require many helping hands.

Spirit’s promise accepts volunteers 12 and older, or as young as 9 with a parent or guardian. There is so much to learn about horses, love and life at this farm. You can even get community service credit doing this. You will definitely find this place to be magical.

Spirit’s Promise is at 2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Find it at spiritspromiserescue.org

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School

