Everyone loves Splish Splash, but does everyone have a favorite ride? We took a poll to see what ride kids loved the most at Splish Splash in Calverton. We asked our fifth-grade classmates what their favorite ride is. Here is what we found out:
Bootleggers Run: 14
Cliff Diver: 9
Alien Invasion: 5
Shotgun Falls: 2
Dragon’s Den: 1
Kids love the Bootleggers Run, they said, because it is very fast and exciting. It is like being on a raft and a roller coaster at the same time. Kids also liked the ride Cliff Diver because it pumps them up with adrenaline, they said. You drop eight stories in just a matter of seconds.
Another favorite is Alien Invasion because it is fun and scary at the same time because it is pitch-black inside the ride. Shotgun Falls is super-popular because it goes super-fast, and you have an amazing drop into a pool.
Only a few kids like Dragon’s Den because, they said, it was very colorful.
George Marino’s sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School
