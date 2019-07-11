Long Island has so many great places to visit and have fun for just a day. Here are a few of my favorites:

Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton): Here you can find rides for all ages and even a picnic area. Two of the newer waterslides to try are Bombs Away and Riptide Racer. Splish Splash is a great place to cool off during the summertime. Get there early.

Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St., Riverhead): Catch a fish at the aquarium. Not catch on a hook, but instead catch a look at many of the fun sea creatures like seals, jellyfish, fish, stingrays and sharks. A good thing to do is feed the stingrays, and don’t worry, the stingers are cut off. The aquarium is a great day trip for everyone.

Cradle of Aviation Museum (Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City): The Jet Age and World War I are just two of eight exhibits there. You can also see shows at the dome theater almost every day. “Journey to Space” is one show at the theater.

White Post Farms (250 Old Country Rd., Melville): Here you can go to the petting zoo or you can ride a horse. You can also see the birds in Poppie’s Lorikeet Landing and feed them, too. Also, make sure you grab some milk and food at the entrance to feed the animals. You can visit animals including zebras, camels, kangaroos, antelope, llamas and ostriches. You will have a great time at White Post Farms.

Adventureland (2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): There are many things you can do. There are thrill rides, family rides, little kid rides, water rides, and many attractions. You can also get lots of food and refreshments there, too. Also, make sure you stop at the arcade and play all the fun games.

Belmont Park Race Track (2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont): A great way to spend an afternoon during racing season is going to see the horses run at Belmont Park. In addition to the fun races, you can also go to the paddock area and see the horses close up before they run. Kids can’t place bets on races, but if your parent places a wager you will have something to root for.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City