Are season passes at Splish Splash worth it? I say yes.

For the past two years, I have had a season pass to this great water park because I go about 30 times each season, since my family lives so close to this fun place.

I think so because even though the season pass is pretty expensive, it can be worth it. If you buy the season pass, you can make an appointment for every ride in Splish Splash. The cool thing about it is that you can skip the whole line. There’s one area for the season pass holders and another where the normal line is. On the normal line you literally wait up to an hour, which is pretty boring, I must say.

There are different types of season passes, and the prices vary depending on the type you buy. This year the basic one was about $62. The pass can almost pay for itself after a visit or two.

If you end up going, you will find me on rides such as Alien Invasion and Dragon’s Den. Another hint? Go early and go to your favorite rides first.

It might be too late this year to get full use of a pass, so think about it for next year. Here is the website for more information: splishsplash.com.

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton