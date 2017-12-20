Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! And we were invited into the magical world of Bikini Bottom for a fun-filled night with “SpongeBob on Broadway”! This successful Nickelodeon cartoon takes the stage, not forgetting Patrick Star (Danny Skinner), Squidward Q. Tentacles (Gavin Lee) and Sandy Cheeks (Lilli Cooper). All of the characters were there to share their astounding and jaw dropping talent with us.

The musical starts out with SpongeBob (performed by Ethan Slater), singing and performing his daily routine with the whole audience to see. Regardless of the beautiful neon and joyful opening number, Bikini Bottom is in danger: Mount Humongous could erupt any minute. According to Sandy, who is ready to solve any problem she can with her scientific knowledge, this volcano is to erupt tomorrow as soon as the sun goes down.

When happy Bikini becomes hysterical about this disaster, Sheldon Plankton (Wesley Taylor), Mr. Krabs’ rival, seizes this opportunity to trick the community of Bikini Bottom. He wants them to evacuate and go into a “Giant Escape Pod.” Once all of the fish are in there, he can hypnotize them all to like his chumburgers better than Mr. Krabs’ Krabby Patties. SpongeBob, a “simple sponge,” has to go out to save his beloved hometown, and maybe find that he’s not simple in his journey. Ethan Slater exemplifies SpongeBob just as if we were watching it on television.

It is hard not to smile at Lilli Cooper’s brilliant Sandy, or to laugh at Danny Skinner’s spot-on Patrick. Gavin Lee’s irritable and always-annoyed Squidward is able to take the stage as he sings “I’m Not a Loser,” with tap dancing and amazing costumes. Jai’Len Christine Li Josey, the 18-year-old making her Broadway debut as the teenage whale Pearl Krabs, sings her heart in “Daddy Knows Best.”

Some musical numbers were good, others were just great, including “BFF,” which was performed by SpongeBob and Patrick. Their dancing and interactions were fun and funny. “Hero Is My Middle Name” with SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy was another showstopper. We loved how the characters actually came off the stage and were running up and down the aisles as well.

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” was an amazing show that always kept you into the music and feeling the emotion that the characters expressed to the audience. It felt as though we were underwater with the cast because the scenery was breathtaking, ranging from neon lights and signs to the whole theater decorated in blue. Every person on the stage had a beautiful voice that drew you into the show more. Pearl, played by Jai’Len Christine Li Josey, was a part of the show that everyone seemed to enjoy. Her voice was an outstanding addition. We were never bored during the show; it always kept you on your feet either singing along to the music or laughing hysterically. We give this musical 5 smiles and would recommend it for anyone of any age!

Will SpongeBob save Bikini Bottom? Does he prove that he’s no longer a “simple sponge”? You will have to see this magnificent musical soon to find out.