Favorite summer camps on the East End

By Braeden Mott and Wilmer Reyes Martinez Kidsday Reporters
There are many different camps to attend in and around Sag Harbor and most of them are really fun. We’re not just saying that because we live here — it’s true. Most camps have activities including sports, arts and crafts, swimming and even horseback riding. Here are a few of the popular ones:

Young Artists and Writers Project. YAWP at Stony Brook Southampton is for people who like to develop their creative expression and critical thinking. Along with experienced writers, kids ages 13-18 write and illustrate stories in fiction, essay, poetry, playwriting and screenwriting. Info: yawp.edu

Global Boarding Water Sports is in Sag Harbor, Noyac and Southampton. If you are a confident swimmer, you will love this camp. You can take lessons to learn how to wakeboard, wakesurf, water ski, surf, stand-up paddle and more! Info: globalboarding.com

Sportime East Hampton Sports Camp. Sportime has many Long Island locations; the closest to us is in Amagansett. Kids ages 3 to 13 have many fun activities to fill their day including tennis, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, dodgeball and capture-the-flag. Info:  sportimeny.com

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor

