During the summer, some families go on vacation, rest, visit family and much more. We go to a camp in Stony Brook at Stony Brook Christian Assembly. That is a church that offers a fun camp, called Mega Sports Camp, for one week where you can choose from basketball, flag football, baseball, soccer or cheerleading. You don’t need to be a church member to attend the camp, but this is a faith-based camp.

Once you choose your sport, you get to play for most of the three-hour camp time. You learn new skills in basketball, flag football or cheerleading, and play group-building games like Birdy on a Perch and Red Light, Green Light. For breaks, there’s a refreshing snack like oranges, watermelon or ice pops. We also learn new songs and religious sayings, and have a small activity to do at home, such as completing a crossword puzzle. If we bring it back the next day, we get a prize.

The first day, you go up to the outside table, and they hand you a sticker that has your name on it so that everyone else in your group can learn your name. The groups are separated by grade in each sport. Once you find out what group you’re in at the table, you and your team have to come up with a team name.

The staff is just the best. They are so nice and sweet, and when you are in seventh grade going into eighth, and you have been there for several years, you can be a staff helper. You even get to help the younger kids.

On the last day, we showcase all that we’ve learned to the other sports teams and to the parents. We even have fun with sprinklers and water pranks. After a delicious lunch, we head home, having enjoyed a week of activities, learning and fun.

Overall we love Mega Sports Camp. Check it out at megasportscamp.com

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station