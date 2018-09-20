Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Recovering from an injury? Stay busy with these activities

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Justin Gisolfi

By Justin Gisolfi Kidsday Reporter
50, 40, 30, 20, lights out!

“What happened?” I would later ask myself.

Have you ever had a severe injury from playing your favorite sport? I think I must be injury-prone because it happens to me all the time. I’ve had stitches four times, bone bruises twice, a broken wrist, glued fingers, two concussions, and the list goes on! I got my injuries from football, soccer and basketball.

This last injury was one of my worst, and trust me when I say worst! I was playing my favorite sport, football, and I got my second concussion. Yes, second. I had never-ending headaches, unsteady balance, extreme stomach pains, short-term memory loss and lots of stress.

When I heard I couldn’t play football for the rest of the season, my heart sank. When you miss your favorite sport, life gets hard. Getting back into life’s routine was tough. Throughout this experience, my family and friends helped me overcome my injury. When I was recovering, I played lots of board games with my mom and friends. Also, I went to my football games to support my team. Lastly, I napped, and at the end of my recovery I played limited golf.

If you get injured playing your favorite sport, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself busy. Make sure you keep a busy schedule, like playing games with your friends and family. You can even visit your library and get a good book to read. Trust your doctor and do things that make you feel better because you’ll heal faster and be back playing your sport in no time.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School

By Justin Gisolfi Kidsday Reporter

