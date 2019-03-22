Our outdoor sports season starts this week. With spring here (officially anyway), it is time for baseball, softball, lacrosse, track, travel soccer and so many more fun activities.

What ruins these games more than anything? Sometimes it is poor sportsmanship. Win or lose, you should be a good sport. Here are some rules to remember when it comes to sportsmanship:

Never argue with a referee, chairman or umpire, even if you know the call was unfair.

Never get mad at your coach because they substituted you out.

Don’t foul or penalize anybody on purpose.

Don’t say anything rude and don’t trash-talk rival players.

Always say “good game” and shake hands afterward.

Always thank the referee, umpire or chairman for a good game.

Always make sure you help a player up if you knock him or her down.

Never hurt a player on purpose.

If your parents are in the stands, they should be mindful of these rules, too.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville