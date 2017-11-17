TODAY'S PAPER
Spy Code Safe Breaker game can build listening, thinking skills

Photo Credit: Yulu

By Molly Matthaei  Kidsday Reporter
The rules of Spy Code Safe Breaker (Yulu) are quite simple. You pick one of the 18 cards that the game provides. You crank the dial to the number on your card and listen to the sound it makes. A high sound means that the number to crack the safe open is higher than the number on your card. A low sound means that the number to crack the safe open is lower than the number on your card.

Until you get the safe open, you repeat these steps. Once it opens, you get coins. You win the game when you get five coins or two diamonds. You lose a turn when you hear sirens.

I think this is a great game for younger kids. I tested it out with them, and they rated it 4 or 5, out of 5. This game should really be for ages 5 to 10. It is also more of a mathematical game than entertainment. One kid says, “It’s kind of like chess — you need to test your brain.”

