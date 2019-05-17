TODAY'S PAPER
Our squishies collection is shaping up

Kidsday reporters Veronica Lopez, left, and Guadalupe Hernandez, of Tuckahoe School in Southampton, together have more than 100 squishies. Photo Credit: Bonnie Downs

By Guadalupe Hernandez and Veronica Lopez Kidsday Reporters
Squishies are foam objects in the shape of common things. Some squishies are dense and others are super-soft. Some are slow-rising and others go back to their original shape quickly after you squeeze them. 

Together, we have a huge squishy collection. We have collected more than 100 squishies. Guadalupe’s favorites include a mango, a tooth and a strawberry pie. Veronica’s favorite squishies are the goat, strawberry shortcake and the vanilla ice cream cone. 

You can buy squishies at Walmart, Target and online at Amazon.com. Squishies are super-fun to collect, and squeezing them helps to get any stress out!

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

