Squishies are foam objects in the shape of common things. Some squishies are dense and others are super-soft. Some are slow-rising and others go back to their original shape quickly after you squeeze them.
Together, we have a huge squishy collection. We have collected more than 100 squishies. Guadalupe’s favorites include a mango, a tooth and a strawberry pie. Veronica’s favorite squishies are the goat, strawberry shortcake and the vanilla ice cream cone.
You can buy squishies at Walmart, Target and online at Amazon.com. Squishies are super-fun to collect, and squeezing them helps to get any stress out!
Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton
