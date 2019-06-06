Have you ever gone to camp? If you haven’t, you could give it a try. The St. Bart’s Summer Camp in Manhattan is phenomenal.

Each week we do many fun activities. We go on trips and take swimming lessons. The camp takes kids ages 2 to 10. One of the best parts is the Adventure Camp, where you go to so many great places. Some of the trips we have been on:

A Yankees game against the Orioles in the Bronx (the Yanks won 9-4)

The One World Trade Center observatory in lower Manhattan

The New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn

Sportime USA arcade and laser tag in Elmsford, in Westchester County

The National Geographic Ocean Encounter in midtown Manhattan

Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Times Square

Those are some of the most fantastic trips I have been on during my four years there. Who knows, you might go to new trips in new locations.

It’s not too late to join this camp and go on some amazing adventures. Visit stbarts.org

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School