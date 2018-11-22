I like to do stand-up comedy. Being funny is fun, but being funny in front of a crowd can take preparation.
When I prepare some material for a stand-up show, I warm up. I do some tongue twisters and say some small jokes or something.
My dad helps me with my material so whenever I run out of jokes or get nervous and struggle, I always have a back-up joke from my dad just in case. When I come home from performing for friends, classmates and others, I will spend some time with my dad and we will talk about improvements and add-ons.
That is how I prepare for my stand-up, and I am so grateful I get to work on my material here at Usdan.
Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights
