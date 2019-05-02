Stanley’s Bakery, at 68 E. Main St. in East Islip, has been making fresh baked goods for more than 60 years.

Previously located on Islip Avenue, this bakery was established in 1948 and owned by Stanley Sadowski. In 2006, he retired and gave the bakery to his cousin David Horman and his family. Today the bakery is owned by David’s wife, Linda, and their children.

Walking into Stanley’s Bakery, I was welcomed by the inviting sweet smells and delighted to see such an array of different cakes, cookies and breads. The staff was friendly and eager to answer any questions.

There was so much to look at that it took a while for me, my brother, Connor, and our two friends, Nick and Marc, to figure out what we wanted, but we finally decided. Marc and I chose the cinnamon bun. It was fluffy and sweet with just the perfect amount of frosting on top. It was a great mix of flavors without being overly sweet or “cinnamon-y.” Nick ordered the cake brownie, a staff favorite, and Connor chose his usual bakery “go-to” — a large sprinkle cookie. They devoured their snacks quickly and happily reported their thoughts.

Talking to the two employees there that evening, I found out much more about this great local establishment. For example, their busiest seasons are Thanksgiving and Easter, and their best sellers are the chocolate fudge cakes, black-and-white cookies, jelly doughnuts and raspberry crumb cake. I also found out that Stanley’s not only sells cakes and pastries but also makes breakfast egg sandwiches on a variety of freshly made rolls every day until noon. All baking is done on premises, and they have sugar-free and gluten-free options for people with dietary restrictions.

Finally, I learned that pastries left over at the end of the day are donated to local organizations. It makes me happy to know that the bakery doesn’t waste food but instead gives back to the community by helping those that are less fortunate.

Marytheresa Donohue’s seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip