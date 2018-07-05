If you travel down to the dock area in Montauk, you can find one of the popular places where boats dock. It is the Star Island Yacht Club. It is a fun place for kids to go to. There is a pool and a playground for kids, and if you own a boat you can keep your boat there.

Each summer there is a shark tournament that brings tourists to see who can catch the biggest shark. There is a model of the actual size of the shark in the movie “Jaws” there. Frank Mundus caught the shark in Montauk in 1986.

Fishermen go out for long trips, and then they bring in the fish to the dock at Star Island. Then they weigh the fish and the fish that weighs the most will win money for the person who caught it.

At Star Island you can also get lunch because there is a restaurant. My dad is the cook there, and he works all summer long. It is open seven days a week during the summer, but not in the winter. Did you know that if you catch fish that day, you can do a “hook and cook”?

Star Island is a really fun place to go for the summer, and I love playing there and watching the boats come in and out of the inlet. If you want to plan a visit, look it up online at starislandyc.com

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School