Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit: Lots of possibilities

I tested the Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit (littleBits). This kit has more than 30 pieces, with battery included. It has multiple controllers on your smart device, like joysticks, sliders and more. The droid makes 20 sounds straight from the “Star Wars” films. The app has at least 16 missions. You can rearrange littleBits electronic blocks in unlimited ways. You also can give the droid powers with additional littleBits kits.

I liked the toy. I’m not a big “Star Wars” fan, but building it and playing with it was fun. It was interesting to see how to build the droid. As I was trying to build it, I kept breaking it apart. It is a bit fragile. So don’t get discouraged. When I finally built it, I thought it was really cool to drive because you can build many different things with it and decorate it in many ways. Seeing how it all works was pretty interesting to me.

The recommended age on the box says 8, but I would change that to 10. As I said, it was fragile while assembling.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5