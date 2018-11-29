TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Star Wars Science Xcavations Creature Crates: Discover what's inside

Kidsday reporter Miguel Turcios tested Star Wars Science

Kidsday reporter Miguel Turcios tested Star Wars Science Xcavations Creature Crates. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Miguel Turcios Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Star Wars Science Xcavations Creature Crates (Uncle Milton Disney) is a mysterious game where you don’t know what you’re going to get when you dig like a paleontologist. There are six different pieces to “dig up” and explore in these mini play sets.

You can get a monkey, bird or other things from Star Wars. The main point is to collect the things you find inside.

You can also find small space ships.

In my opinion it is awesome — it is like finding a buried prize.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

By Miguel Turcios Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year
True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Reveal your Poopsie Surprise Unicorn by MGA Entertainment. Sold out! 20 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them