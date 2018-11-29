The Star Wars Science Xcavations Creature Crates (Uncle Milton Disney) is a mysterious game where you don’t know what you’re going to get when you dig like a paleontologist. There are six different pieces to “dig up” and explore in these mini play sets.

You can get a monkey, bird or other things from Star Wars. The main point is to collect the things you find inside.

You can also find small space ships.

In my opinion it is awesome — it is like finding a buried prize.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury