Try Starbucks' secret menu for great drinks

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Emeli Escobar Tobar

By Jahlia Barnes Kidsday Reporter
I love getting my drinks from Starbucks. My mom likes Starbucks a little bit, but I like it a lot!

You will find me there almost every Sunday, usually when I have to go to the laundromat. It is a comfortable place to relax, too. There are so many great choices and I really can’t pick one, so here are my top five favorite drinks: caramel frappuccino, latte macchiato, passion fruit tea, vanilla bean frappuccino and iced coffee.

Did you know that Starbucks has a secret menu as well? These are drinks that aren’t listed in the store. Here are a few that I have tried: Captain Crunch, chocolate pumpkin, Oreo frappuccino, Neapolitan frappuccino and the Three C’s latte. I recommend the Oreo frappuccino. The Oreo frappuccino has a double chocolate frappuccino with white mocha syrup in it. I like it because there are crushed Oreos in it.

You can find a lot of these drinks on their website: starbuckssecretmenu.net. Some of the drinks are seasonal so if you don’t see them now, you might see them later.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

