Summer is the best time to go to all your favorite places since school is out. Some places are better than others. I took a survey on which place kids prefer to get a summer snack or drink. Here are four where you don’t get rushed out after you order:

Starbucks: 29

Dunkin’ Donuts: 27

Chick-fil-A: 26

Panera Bread: 25

As you know, you can find a Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts in almost every town. Everyone loves Starbucks with their lattes and frappés. Let’s not forget about Dunkin’ Donuts and their iced coffee and delicious doughnuts. What about Chick-fil-A and their tasty chicken sandwiches? Panera has the best salads and bakery items. Which place do you like the most to get a snack?

My favorite place is Starbucks (I recommend their vanilla bean frappé with whipped cream). There was one kid who didn’t like any of the places.

It was a close call, but my survey states that most people will stop by Starbucks to grab a snack or drink. Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts and Panera are all good places, but I think Starbucks is just a little bit better (in my opinion). So this summer, stop by Starbucks and grab a frappé, mocha or just a plain iced tea.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown