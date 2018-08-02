TODAY'S PAPER
Starbucks has a ‘secret’ summer drink for Harry Potter fans

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Evelyn Soto Kidsday Reporter
As most of my Starbucks friends know, the place known for coffee drinks has a “secret menu,” which this summer is great for the Harry Potter fans who want to taste Butterbeer.

Grab a pen and paper, or take a picture of my drink hack with your phone — you’ll want to be ready with directions on how to make one of my favorite Starbucks secret menu drinks. You can even make this in the comfort of your own home!

Here’s how to have the Butterbeer Frappuccino just like I do:

  • Lining the cup with caramel drizzle is completely optional.
  • Ask for a Crème Frappuccino base.
  • Add three pumps of caramel syrup.
  • Next, add three pumps of toffee nut syrup. (I do not recommend this to those with nut allergies!)
  • Top it off with caramel drizzle.

For more fantastic menu items, visit the Starbucks website, starbucks.com.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown

