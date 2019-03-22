If you had a choice between a free, unlimited Starbucks gift card, or a free subscription on Netflix, which one would you choose? Pretty tempting, right?

We wanted to know what fifth-graders in our school would choose, so we asked 50 kids that question, and here are our results:

Starbucks: 31

Netflix: 19

Looks like Starbucks is the big hit for fifth-graders! They like their fancy drinks a lot. Many kids feel there are enough shows on regular TV that they don’t need a free Netflix subscription yet. We think we might get different results if we asked older kids, but this is how the fifth-graders feel.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station