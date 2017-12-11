TODAY'S PAPER
Starpath dolls: Adventure stories and ethnic backgrounds

Kidsday reporters, from left, Nyla Daleus, Imani Brown-Edwards,

Kidsday reporters, from left, Nyla Daleus, Imani Brown-Edwards, Keisy Ortiz and Daniela Abrego with the Starpath dolls. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Daniela Abrego, Imani Brown-Edwards, Nyla Daleus and Keisy Ortiz Kidsday Reporters
We each were able to play with Starpath ethnic dolls. Each doll comes with a chapter book that helps you understand the doll and its background. There are four to choose from, including Asian and African-American dolls. They are big, almost 19 inches tall, and have beautiful clothing, too. If you have American Girl dolls, they can use the same outfits.

Daniela played with the doll with her younger sister and she wrote: “My sister likes the hair because it’s black and smooth and has bangs. She likes the buttons and white polka dots on the dress. The inside of the eyes has pretty detailing. The shoes are black, shiny and casual. And my sister likes her makeup — the lashes, blush and lipstick.”

Keisy also played with her doll with her younger sister, who really liked it too.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

— Daniela Abrego, Imani Brown-Edwards, Nyla Daleus and Keisy Ortiz

