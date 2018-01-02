The Empire State Building is considered to be one of the most famous buildings in the world. The building’s sheer size allows several offices and companies to be housed within. Did you know that the Empire State Building is not just an office building, it is also home to many different restaurants? We were fortunate to visit the State Grill and Bar.

The experience was fascinating. Thomas said, “We all loved the fact that the entire place was decorated so fancy. The scenery was very modern. For example, there were lights buried in the wall. We even liked the carpet and also stained glass.”

Most important of all, the food was phenomenal! Lunch from the children’s menu consisted of chicken tenders, fries or grilled cheese sandwiches. Believe it or not, we thought the French fries were amazing!

State Grill and Bar has a one-of-a-kind dessert, the Empire Lights’wich — ice cream sandwiches made of cake and brownie cookies that are customized to match the lights of the Empire State Building. Each time the building lights change, the Empire Lights’wich flavors will change to match. The various ice cream sandwich flavors include a brownie cookie with banana ice cream and peanut brittle; an almond-based cake sandwich layered with vanilla ice cream, pistachio, funfetti and creamsicle.

The ice cream flavors include lemon for when the lights are yellow, strawberry for when the lights are purple and banana. The banana ice cream is called the Kong. The restaurant gave the ice cream sandwich this name to represent King Kong, who climbed the Empire State Building in the movie.

The ice cream is also called the Kong because monkeys and apes, like King Kong, like bananas. Evan noted, “We especially loved the way the pastry chef cuts the ice cream sandwich into triangles. They’re normally cut into circles. The ice cream sandwiches resembled real sandwiches. The only difference is these sandwiches are made out of ice cream with almond cake.”

We loved how all the ice cream sandwiches had an excellent flavor contrast between the ice cream inside and the almond cake outside. Dylan said, “We also spoke with the restaurant’s general manager, Nicole Lockard, who said the restaurant plans to add more flavors to their list. She also said that there would be an unlimited amount of flavors.” These ice cream creations were absolutely delicious. On the side of the plate is a little extra sweet treat in the shape of the Empire State Building.

On your next visit to Manhattan, be sure to stop by the State Grill and Bar to taste one of these creative ice cream sandwiches. And don’t forget to take a ride to the top of the Empire State Building — the views are amazing. We promise you will not be disappointed. It’s at 350 Fifth Ave. (entrance on 35th Street), Manhattan. Call 212-216-9693.