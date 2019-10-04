TODAY'S PAPER
Why I collect statues

Kidsday reporter Gavin Scott of West Babylon with

Kidsday reporter Gavin Scott of West Babylon with his statues. Photo Credit: Amanda Scott

By Gavin Scott Kidsday Reporter
I have a statue collection. I have been collecting them for about five years. I get them as gifts for my birthday, Christmas or other special events.

I love having them because besides being so nice to look at, they are conversation starters whenever my friends or relatives come over and see them. The kids ask me about them and I tell them what they are. I have a 13 statues in all, and nine of them are religious statues. They also help me stay close to my religion. I got my first one, St. Patrick, when I was 7 years old. My last one is Santa praying to Jesus. I keep them on my desk in my room.

I know a lot of stories behind the statues. But the best story of all, is it is something my nanny (my grandmother) and I like to do together. It is a bonding thing for us. It’s because of nanny, I started this. If you visit my nanny’s house, she has lots of them all over her home.

I want to get another holiday one, and a Cupid statue is next on my wish list.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

By Gavin Scott Kidsday Reporter

