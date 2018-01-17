TODAY'S PAPER
In STEM club, we learn coding and work with robots

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Isabella Niola, Old Westbury

By Alexander Abi-Zeid and Thomas Bomberger Kidsday Reporters
We have a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) club in our school. We do a lot of coding.

In the coding we did, you have arrows and you move the arrows in the direction you want the pieces to go. We build towers with sticks. We also use a robot for coding on the iPad. We go to the computer lab and play Type to Learn. When we go to the lab, we get to write a story.

When we got to STEM club the first day, we did a Halloween project and built a wizard. The first step was to make a blue body. Then we made hands and put cool orange paper on the hands to make it look like fireballs. The final step was to put on the awesome feet and head, and we made a wonderful wizard.

