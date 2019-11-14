TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How to do robotics right

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Caitlin Hanratty

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Caitlin Hanratty

By Michelle Paszek Kidsday Reporter
Print

If you are thinking about getting into the field of robotics, do not simply buy a robot toy and play with it.

It is true that some companies make robots that do not require the user to build or program them. These products do not trigger creative thinking; They are toys. Other companies have robotic kits that let you design, build and program your robot. This is the way to do robotics right. It is the way to become creative in designing, building and programing robots and have genuine fun.

The most exciting thing about robotics is robotics competitions. They are a serious business, with some competitions being between schools, states or even countries. The participants learn lifelong skills — teamwork, communication and leadership. The opposing teams may have a goal to remotely drive the robot to flip caps, shoot balls, to toggle a flag or to just have a race and let the fastest robot win. Other types of tasks may require the participants to write on the spot a program that would direct the robot to successfully travel through an obstacle course. 

Due to the increasing interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), a number of schools, including Kellenberg, offer after-school clubs.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

By Michelle Paszek Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

If you want to join Sir Elton John See Elton John at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 16 places to see Santa on LI
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 best places for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search