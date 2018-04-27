TODAY'S PAPER
Steppingstone Park in Kings Point has so much for kids to do

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Yeeun Lee and Kaitlyn Young Kidsday Reporters
Imagine a beautiful place full of plants and animals. The ocean breeze telling you that you’re in the right place. You must be at Steppingstone Park. Steppingstone Park is the right park for you and your friends and family.

Steppingstone Park has all that you could possibly want to do on a nice afternoon. You can go swimming in the summer and you can play in the park whenever you want. You can plant, you can go to the ocean and you can ride a water scooter. Or go fishing. Imagine Steppingstone Park as a non-littered park and nature surrounding you. There is a dock, a pool, plenty of picnic areas, a snack bar, gardens and a playground.

So when you’re bored and you have nothing to do (including board games), you can go to Steppingstone Park and do anything there. Once you step into Steppingstone Park, you’ll love it. The views are beautiful. You will have the greatest time there. It’s at 38 Steppingstone Lane, Kings Point; go online to greatneckparks.org.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck

