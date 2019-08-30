Three great shops for kids in Southampton

Southampton is filled with lots of great stores and restaurants. There are three stores right on Jobs Lane we feel are perfect for kids:

Stevenson’s (69 Jobs Lane) It’s is a toy shop filled with two floors of every kind of toy a kid could wish for. Roy Stevenson said that the most popular item they sell are Lego sets, and that his favorite toys to sell are the electric cars. Stevenson’s has toys for all ages and price ranges. They had bikes, books, baby dolls, building blocks, boomerangs and bunches and bunches of other toys. We loved the large amount of Squishies!

Bean2Tween (79 Jobs Lane) It is a super fun clothing and accessory shop for babies to tweens. It has lots of trendy items for sale. The most popular item they sell are different shaped pillows (food and animals) that are also scented. The most expensive items in the store were the bathing suits, and the least expensive items were lip glosses. We loved their clothes. We liked how the owner told us that she puts only appropriate clothing and accessories in her store.

Topiaire Candy Shop (51 Jobs Lane) The owner, Erin Hattrick Meaney, has made a dreamy candy shop right behind her flower shop, Topiarie Flower Shop. The store is filled with glass jars overflowing with old fashioned and trendy candy. The most popular candy they sell are sour rolled belts. They also have chocolates, jelly beans, and gummy bears. The prices were very fair and there was a lot to choose from!

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton