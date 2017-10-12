The Fantastic Gymnastics Game (Hasbro) is so fun to play! The object of the game is to get your gymnast to land on the mat, on his feet, for the win. You need lots of patience. It takes a lot of time and practice to be able to flip the gymnast and land it facing up. But you will eventually land the gymnast, and it will become a lot more fun.
The box says ages 8 and older can play this game. We think it’s better for ages 10 and older because they will understand it more. The game comes with everything you need: a gymnast figure, high bar base, two high bar supports and the landing mat.
We found many positive things about Fantastic Gymnastics. One good thing is that it is fun to watch your friends try to land the gymnast.
Rating: 4 smiles out of 5
Comments
