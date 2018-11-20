The Stock Market Game is on the money

In my elementary school in East Hills, our class participated in the Stock Market Game. It was so much fun, and you learn a lot about the stock market, how to invest and make (or lose) lots of money.

In the Stock Market Game you start with $100,000, and you need a user name and password (I got mine from my teacher). Then you can go on any app. With our school, we used Yahoo Finance, and I and kids who were on my team searched many stocks.

My team got Amazon and grew the most, and Wendy’s, which was in decline. You want to be able to buy stocks that are rising in value to make more money in your portfolio. We set things up so that we were able to put in codes to sell or buy stock: for example, AMZN for Amazon.

I think the purpose of the Stock Market Game is to give you experience for later on if you want to do the stock market.

Info: stockmarketgame.org

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights