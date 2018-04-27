Have you always wanted to invest in the stock market and make thousands and thousands of dollars? Well, then, The Stock Market Game may be the perfect online game for you.

You start off with $100,000 in pretend money. Then you have to buy stocks when the time is right, so you can get the best deals. Once the stocks have reached the top, you can sell them in order to get even more money. In the game, you can go on and buy and sell stocks every hour and every single day of the week.

To win The Stock Market Game, you have to buy the stocks that do the best. But don’t just go around and buy a lot of well-known and famous companies like Apple and Google. Everyone knows those, which means a lot of people will be buying them. A good strategy is to buy stocks that no one would even think of buying. Of course, you shouldn’t buy stocks that are so bad that you would lose tons of money. I also think it would be a good idea not to buy the suggested stocks (everyone gets the same suggestions).

If you’re interested in playing this game, you can ask a parent or teacher to help you sign up at stockmarketgame.org. It’s even better when you do it with your class. After that, you are on your way to riches!

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck