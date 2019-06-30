Have you ever been horseback riding? I have been riding for more than a year. I love riding. I ride at Stony Hill Stables in Amagansett. This is a good place to go in the summer because they have camp, game days and a show for all the kids who went to camp there.

Dapples camp is for kids who are 4 years old; the next level is Snowman camp, where you can learn to take care of your horse and compete in the show in the walk/trot division; and then in Secretariat level you learn the basics of jumping and can compete in the walk, trot and canter.

You can do private lessons, group lessons or dressage lessons, and you can board your horse there. There are trainers who train all year round. Stony Hill Stables is a great place not only to ride but to meet new friends, too.

Stony Hill Stables is one of the Hamptons' oldest premier equestrian facilities, according to its website. It was founded more than 50 years ago by Liz Hotchkiss and is now owned and operated by her daughter Wick Hotchkiss. Wick is also a famous dressage rider. In dressage, your horse does fancy movements while you are on horseback.

Stony Hill has five arenas, four outdoor and one indoor. There is a really big jumping arena that is used for hunter/jumper classes, a smaller area that is used for walk/trot and a little bit of canter, another smaller arena that is for almost all the lessons in the summer and spring, and last the indoor arena is for rainy days and the winter.

Info: 268 Town Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-3203, stonyhillstables.com

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor