TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Exploring Stotzky Park in Riverhead

Kidsday reporter Caden Nieves at Stotzky Park in

Kidsday reporter Caden Nieves at Stotzky Park in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Nieves family

By Caden Nieves Kidsday Reporter
Print

Stotzky Park in Riverhead is a place where my friends and I like to go and have fun.,

The park has a lot of things to do, like swings and monkey bars and a slide that is really cool. There are big metal sunflowers that spray mist in the summertime when you’re really hot. Also, there is a workout station that you can use when you want to feel the burn. Across from those, there is a dog park where you can walk and play with your dog. Near the park, there is a good food stand. I recommend the pretzels because they're nice and salty and crispy. Yum!

The fields at Stotzky Park are usually used for baseball games, tournaments and practices. When you go farther down, there is a big field where people like to play football and soccer. The fields are so awesome and fun to play on. You can play soccer, football and lots more. There are courts for basketball and tennis. Usually in the afternoon, teenagers like to go with their friends and play basketball after school.

So why are you sitting around at your house? Come to Stotzky Park and have some fun. You can even rent out parts of the park for your big parties.

Info: Elmer A. Stotzky Memorial Park, 55 Columbus Ave, Riverhead. riverheadrecreation.net

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

By Caden Nieves Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Come on down and try your luck for The 'Price is Right Live,' more LI fun this week
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Our 10 month old granddaughter Rylee Weiner-her Mom Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search