Strawbees Inventor Kit is a building set that you can either follow the directions for or make structures yourself from straws.
The manual has models that are two- and three-dimensional shapes that you can follow if you want. With your own imagination you can make tons of things.
Overall this project is good because it gives a creative spark for kids ages 5 and older to build things.
Rating: 4 smiles out of 5
Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School
