Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Strawbees building set lets your creativity shine

Photo Credit: Strawbees

By Andrew Loughlin Kidsday Reporter
Print

Strawbees Inventor Kit is a building set that you can either follow the directions for or make structures yourself from straws.

The manual has models that are two- and three-dimensional shapes that you can follow if you want. With your own imagination you can make tons of things.

Overall this project is good because it gives a creative spark for kids ages 5 and older to build things.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School

By Andrew Loughlin Kidsday Reporter

More Family

You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just Amazing hotel rooms for families
Dawn Marie and Joseph Hernandez of Coram discuss How 'big' Long Island families save money
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Fingerlings Hugs from WowWee have extra-long arms perfect Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2018
Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm