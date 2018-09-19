Strawbees Inventor Kit is a building set that you can either follow the directions for or make structures yourself from straws.

The manual has models that are two- and three-dimensional shapes that you can follow if you want. With your own imagination you can make tons of things.

Overall this project is good because it gives a creative spark for kids ages 5 and older to build things.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School