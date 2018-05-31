Come to the North Fork for the annual Strawberry Festival June 14 to 17.

Every year, the Mattituck Lions Club hosts the festival at Strawberry Fields in Mattituck.

Three Lions members started the Mattituck festival after visiting the Plant City Strawberry Festival in Florida in April 1954.

Visitors can buy flowers and strawberries as well as special strawberry desserts like strawberry shortcake, strawberry daiquiris, and chocolate-covered strawberries. There are also festival foods like hamburgers, funnel cake, roasted corn, French fries, pizza, ice cream and slushies. Be sure to look for the amazing strawberry lemonade and regular lemonade.

The party starts Thursday with hulling night, preparing the berries for the cakes and drinks during the event. Come meet the locals for hulling night and get discount tickets for the rides.

Stay to the end of the day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for great fireworks shows. Also on Saturday, local groups in the community perform for the crowd. There are more than 25 rides, about a dozen rides specifically for the youngsters. On Saturday at 3 p.m., come see this year’s beautiful Strawberry Festival queen. Hope to see you there. You won’t regret it!

The festival is held at 1175 Rte. 48, Mattituck. For details: mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School