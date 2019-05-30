The Strawberry Festival in Mattituck is a fun place to go in June. The Strawberry Festival started in 1954, according to its website. The Strawberry Festival used to be only one day. Today it is open for four days, from June 13 to June 16.

The Strawberry Festival has all types of delicious foods and drinks. Some foods they have are hot dogs, hamburgers and French fries. If you’re looking for sweet treats, they have cotton candy, popcorn, candy apples and, of course, lots of strawberries.

The Strawberry Festival is a great place to go for fun rides. The Dutch wheel is huge! There are more than 25 rides and lots of games. You can buy ride bracelets online beginning June 1. If you aren’t interested in rides, there are lots of arts and craft booths. It’s all about fun with family and friends.

Info: 1175 Rte. 48, Mattituck, mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School