LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Strawberry Park resort in Connecticut is a great summer vacation spot

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Jeremy Seifert Kidsday Reporter
It was a nice day, and my mom said, “We are going to Strawberry Park in Connecticut.”

I had never been there before, but my mom said it is a fun place where you can bring your pets. I asked, “Even the cat?” My dad said, “Not the cat!”

When I asked if we were taking the dog, the cat came in and knew something was going on. The cat started meowing like crazy. And then my sister Devin started to talk to the cat so I thought she was crazy, too. But back to the story.

We went on the trip and when we got there I met a kid named Carson. Carson and I discovered that there were four pools, a bouncy house, a kiddie pool and a hot tub. I was not allowed in the hot tub because I’m too young, so that stunk.

At Strawberry Park, you live in a camper or rent an RV, and there is a dog park, so you can let your dogs play. There is also a cafeteria with bingo, and you can bring your bikes. There is a golf course, too.

Strawberry Park in Preston, Connecticut, is a great place for kids! Check it out at strawberrypark.net

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

