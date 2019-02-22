There are lots of streaming apps for your phone, console and PC to choose from.

The top three gaming apps — in my opinion — are Mixer, Twitch and YouTube. The best one out of the top three is Twitch.

If you like watching videos and episodes of TV series, you will like these streaming apps: Hulu, Netflix and HBO Now. Netflix has lots of movies and TV shows, including its own shows. HBO Now includes new movies and their exclusives. Hulu has TV shows and movies, but no exclusives, for the same price as Netflix!

Mixer app is good if you like games and gaming.

YouTube is great for music, video and gaming.

All of these streaming apps are great, and if you like streaming, you should use them. They are a great way to beat the boredom of long car rides or if you have nothing to do.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove