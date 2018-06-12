TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tips to handle anxiety

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Sophia Moehringer and Sarah Tonna Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever felt very stressed and overwhelmed? It’s that time of year when stress levels pick up, with school ending and for some kids, having final exams. Not sure how to juggle homework, projects, tests in school and after-school activities?

We know the feeling, too. We recently asked some classmates how they handle stress and anxiety. They gave us great examples, such as coloring, watching YouTube videos, reading a book, listening to music, playing with squishies and even taking a nap. We also know that taking deep breaths and talking to friends help a lot, too. We think talking to your teachers, guidance counselors and parents can also help.

So whenever you’re stressed out, overwhelmed or having trouble with homework or projects, try these tips, and you may feel better.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Sophia Moehringer and Sarah Tonna Kidsday Reporters

More Family

You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just Amazing hotel rooms for families
Java, a 340-pound sea lion, gets ready to 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
In a place where kids rule these intense New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids