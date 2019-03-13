“Strong is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls” by Kate T. Parker (Workman) is a great journal for girls. I would recommend this book for girls ages 9 to 12.

Instead of just reading the book, girls get to interact with the environment. They also get to write and draw their ideas onto paper. They can draw and write about someone they love. There is even a page for signing their name with mud.

In my opinion, this book is great. When readers of this book get angry, they can scribble on a special page just for when they’re feeling mad. (There are two pages dedicated for scribbling.) There is also a page for writing about when you laughed really hard.

This book can help girls express their feelings and have some fun. I highly recommend this book for girls.

Karen Murillo’s sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside