TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

'Strong is the New Pretty' book review by LI kid

"Strong is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls" by Kate T. Parker Photo Credit: Workman

By Rubi Kim Kidsday Reporter
Print

“Strong is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls” by Kate T. Parker (Workman) is a great journal for girls. I would recommend this book for girls ages 9 to 12.

Instead of just reading the book, girls get to interact with the environment. They also get to write and draw their ideas onto paper. They can draw and write about someone they love. There is even a page for signing their name with mud.

In my opinion, this book is great. When readers of this book get angry, they can scribble on a special page just for when they’re feeling mad. (There are two pages dedicated for scribbling.) There is also a page for writing about when you laughed really hard.

This book can help girls express their feelings and have some fun. I highly recommend this book for girls.

Karen Murillo’s sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

By Rubi Kim Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
WHERE: 145 Station Rd., Medford INFO: 631-205-5437; gym-nest.com 12 LI obstacle courses with ninja classes, rock climbing, more
Jack sits perched atop a climbing post, he LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Francesco Guerrieri, owner of Francesco's Italian Bakery in 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year